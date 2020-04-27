27 de abril de 2020. notifications
Sucesos

Captan increíble imagen de dos pingüinos abrazándose

Mirando al horizonte

DIANA ALCÁNTARA / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
AUSTRALIA, lunes 27 de abril 2020, actualizada 8:49 am

Captan increíble imagen de dos pingüinos abrazándose
El fotógrafo Tobias Baumgaertner captó el momento en que una pareja de pingüinos se abrazaban, mientras miran al horizonte, en Melbourne, Australia.

Publicada en Instagram, el fotógrafo pasó tres días con una colonia de estas aves y fue así como consiguió la escena.

Aclara que la foto la tomó hace un año, pero que la publicó en este momento por los ‘tiempos oscuros’ que se viven en el mundo.

"La manera en que estas dos aves se cuidaban mutuamente las distinguía del resto de la colonia. Mientras otros pingüinos dormían o corrían, estos dos parecían estar disfrutando de cada segundo que pasaban juntos", cuenta.

During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin @tobiasvisuals Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec

Una imagen que ha dejado encantados a miles. (INTERNET)

    Una confusión que duró casi un mes. (INTERNET)
    Mujer que fue dada por muerta llama a su familia para que la recojan en el hospital

    lunes 27

