Pink Floyd transmitirá conciertos en YouTube por cuarentena

La banda de rock británica Pink Floyd publicará una serie de conciertos en la red, a fin de contribuir al entretenimiento de sus fanáticos, ante la pandemia global de coronavirus.

La agrupación sorprendió a sus seguidores a través de redes sociales, con la noticia de que cada viernes compartirán en YouTube, grabaciones de sus presentaciones más representativas.

“Hoy a las 5pm hora del Reino Unido (12pm EST) es el Festival de Cine YouTube, en el que participan Pink Floyd y David Gilmour. La banda ejecutará #PinkFloydFriday durante un tiempo, lanzando un video musical diferente a las 5pm Reino Unido cada siete días para comenzar el fin de semana con estilo; durante las próximas cuatro semanas, un concierto completo estará disponible en YouTube”, reveló el grupo.

Asimismo, anunciaron los conciertos que develarán: “La primera de las presentaciones, en vivo hoy, será la versión televisiva de 90 minutos de Pulse. Los próximos viernes estarán en vivo en Pompeya y la transmisión de KQED de 1970, An Hour With Pink Floyd (ambas son las versiones de Early Years) y el último viernes (8 de mayo) verá la versión en DVD de David Gilmour Live At Pompeii disponible para ver”, agregaron.

“Estas cuatro actuaciones estarán disponibles para ver durante todo el Festival de Cine. ¡Les recordaremos a todos a medida que se publiquen, y esperamos que disfruten del YouTube”, agregó la banda intérprete de Another Brick in the Wall, escribieron los británicos.

Los fanáticos no tardaron en expresar su emoción y mostrar gratitud, en torno al anuncio: "tuve la suerte de ver esa gira en Denver"; "el espectáculo cambió para siempre el curso de mi vida, gracias por compartirlo”, "¡El mejor espectáculo de todos!", "¡Ya quiero verlo y escucharlo!”, escribieron algunos internautas.