Chris Hemsworth ofrece ser tu entrenador gratuito durante cuarentena

Regala 6 semanas de su app con rutinas en casa

DEBORAH RESÉNDIZ/EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , martes 24 de marzo 2020, actualizada 6:58 pm

Ante la situación que se vive actualmente por el COVID-19, Chris Hemsworth colocó de manera gratuita su aplicación con rutinas de ejercicio.

Su app Centr, la cual está disponible para todos los dispositivos, contiene diferentes programas de ejercicio que se pueden hacer desde casa.

Para apoyar a las personas que se encuentran en aislamiento y promover la actividad física, 'Thor' ofreció en sus redes suscripciones de seis semanas totalmente gratis.

La oferta estará disponible hasta el próximo 31 de marzo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up.  Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.

Una publicación compartida de Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) el

Lo anunció a través de un video en su cuenta de Instagram. (CAPTURA)

    En redes. La actriz Eiza González manifiesta su amor por México y pide mantenerse en casa hasta que pase la pandemia. (ESPECIAL)
