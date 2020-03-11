Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson dan positivo a coronavirus en Australia

A través de Instagram, el actor estadounidense Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson confirmaron que dieron positivo a la prueba de coronavirus.
Las autoridades médicas locales los mantendrán en aislamiento para las pruebas pertinentes y el seguimiento de la enfermedad.
Según su testimonio, ambos comenzaron a sentir síntomas de un resfriado, pero por la situación que actualmente se vive a nivel mundial acudieron a ser examinados.
"Rita y yo nos encontramos en Australia. Nos sentimos un poco cansados, como si tuviéramos resfriados, y algunos dolores corporales. Rita tenía algunos escalofríos que iban y venían. Fiebres leves también. Para hacer las cosas bien, como se necesita en el mundo actualmente, nos realizaron los estudios para el coronavirus y dieron positivo".
Por medio de los comentarios del post, colegas y fans enviaron mensajes de apoyo a la pareja de actores.
