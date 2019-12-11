¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios SAG?

Lista de nominados a la 26ta edición anual de los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, anunciados el miércoles en West Hollywood, California.
CINE
Mejor actor
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Mejor actriz
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Mejor actor de reparto
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Mejor actriz de reparto
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer López, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actor en serie de drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mejor elenco en serie de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Mejor elenco en serie de comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Premio a la trayectoria
Robert De Niro
Los SAG se entregarán el 19 de enero de 2020.
