¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios SAG?

Lista de nominados a la 26ta edición anual de los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, anunciados el miércoles en West Hollywood, California.

CINE

Mejor actor

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer López, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Mejor elenco en serie de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Mejor elenco en serie de comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Premio a la trayectoria

Robert De Niro

Los SAG se entregarán el 19 de enero de 2020.