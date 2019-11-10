10 de noviembre de 2019. notifications
Espectáculos

Robert Downey Jr. gana 'mejor actor del año' en los People's Choice

Por su legendaria despedida como

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH, domingo 10 de noviembre 2019, actualizada 8:30 pm

Robert Downey Jr. gana mejor actor del año en los Peoples Choice
Robert Downey Jr. se llevó el premio a 'Mejor Actor del Año' durante la ceremonia de esta noche de los People's Choice Awards.

El actor compartió categoría junto a:

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Men in Black: International

John Cena, Bumblebee

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

"Gracias a Marvel, gracias a los hermanos Russo", mencionó durante su discurso de agradecimiento.

Por su participación en Avengers: Endgame. (INTERNET)

