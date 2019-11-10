Robert Downey Jr. gana 'mejor actor del año' en los People's Choice

Robert Downey Jr. se llevó el premio a 'Mejor Actor del Año' durante la ceremonia de esta noche de los People's Choice Awards.
El actor compartió categoría junto a:
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
"Gracias a Marvel, gracias a los hermanos Russo", mencionó durante su discurso de agradecimiento.
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1640358.robert-downey-jr-gana-mejor-actor-del-ano-en-los-peoples-choice.html