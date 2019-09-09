Kim Kardashian sorprende con imágenes de su sesión Vogue Arabia

A través de redes sociales, Kim Kardashian sorprendió nuevamente con una sesión de fotos original, la fue parte parte de la revista Vogue Arabia.
En su cuenta, la socialité muestra imágenes en donde aparece con diferentes vestuarios en los que resalta la elegancia y los distintos looks en el cabello, siendo el uso un extravagante sombrero liso en color blanco el que llamó la atención durante la publicación de la edición de agosto en Arabia.
En estas fotos en donde Kim muestra sus transformaciones, la empresaria comparte también como es que se trasladaba en un carro de golf a las diferentes locaciones donde fue retratada por el fotógrafo Manfred Thierry Mugler.
SURREAL #Muglerized @kimkardashian ! Art direction : @manfredthierrymugler Thank you @mrarnaut @voguearabia , talented @txemayeste , @katieellentrotter and the team for this fantastic achievement ! #repost @voguearabia ・・・ “Even in my darkest of times, I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity.” For her #voguearabia cover debut, @kimkardashian was interviewed by her husband, rapper and designer #kanyewest. Head to Vogue.me for more images and quotes from the world-exclusive production, which was art directed by legendary designer Manfred Thierry Mugler. Cover 2 of 3. Kim wears Thierry Mugler archive. " Editor-in-chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @txemayeste Art direction: @manfredthierrymugler Fashion director: @katieellentrotter Hair: @joeygeorge Makeup: @hungvanngo Set: @cristinaramosatelier Production: @glamprcom #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest Manager : @jbrougeot
