Lista de los nominados a los premios Emmy

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy, en las principales categorías, anunciada el martes por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia:

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Serie de drama:

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Actor, serie de drama:

Jason Bateman, (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown, (This is Us)

Kit Harrington, (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk, (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter, (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia, (This is Us)

Actriz, serie de drama:

Emilia Clarke, (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright, (House of Cards)

Jodie Comer, (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh, (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney, (Ozark)

Viola Davis, (How To Get Away With Murder)

Mandy Moore, (This Is Us)

Actor de reparto, serie de drama:

Jonathan Banks, (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito, (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen, (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage, (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly, (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan, (This Is Us)

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama:

Gwendoline Christie, (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey, (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner, (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams, (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw, (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner, (Ozark)

Actor, serie de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle, (Black Monday)

Ted Danson, (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas, (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader, (Barry)

Eugene Levy, (Schitt’s Creek)

Actriz, serie de comedia:

Christina Applegate, (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne, (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara, (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, (Fleabag)

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia:

Stephen Root, (Barry)

Henry Winkler, (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan, (Barry)

Alan Arkin, (The Kominsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Hale, (Veep)

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia:

Sarah Goldberg, (Barry)

Sian Clifford, (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman, (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin, (GLOW)

Kate McKinnon, (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky, (Veep)

Actor invitado en una serie de comedia:

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rufus Sewell, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Adam Sandler, (Saturday Night Live)

John Mulaney, (Saturday Night Live)

Matt Damon, (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro, (Saturday Night Live)

Peter MacNicol, (Veep)

Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia:

Fiona Shaw, (Fleabag)

Kristin Scott Thomas, (Fleabag)

Maya Rudolph, (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Emma Thompson, (Saturday Night Live)

Sandra Oh, (Saturday Night Live)

Serie limitada:

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

When They See Us

Sharp Objects

Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Mahershala Ali, (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro, (Escape at Dannemora)

Jared Harris, (Chernobyl);

Jharrel Jerome, (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell, (Fosse/Verdon)

Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Amy Adams, (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette, (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis, (When They See Us)

Joey King, (The Act)

Niecy Nash, (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams, (Fosse/Verdon)

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Ben Whishaw, (A Very English Scandal)

Stellan Skarsgard, (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano, (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo, (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams, (When They See Us)

Asante Blackk, (When They See Us)

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Emily Watson, (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley, (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson, (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette, (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga, (When They See Us)

Película hecha para TV:

Black Mirror

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Talk show de variedades:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Programa de variedades y comedia:

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You

America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Programa de competencia:

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice