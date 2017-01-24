Lista de nominados al Oscar 2017

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-

Te presentamos los nominados al Oscar 2017, este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció las ternas.

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)

Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdman

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls

City of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Hell or High Water

La La land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Moana

My Life as Zucchini

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider

Pearl

Piper

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully