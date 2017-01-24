Lista de nominados al Oscar 2017

- LA LAGUNA
Te presentamos los nominados al Oscar 2017, este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció las ternas.
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)MEJOR ACTRIZ
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
MoonlightMEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis
Naomi Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle WilliamsMEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni ErdmanMEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 HoursMEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster CallsMEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13thMEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide SquadMEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryMEJOR MÚSICA
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
PassengersMEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - MoanaMEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
PassengersMEJOR VESTUARIO
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La LandMEJOR GUIÓN
Hell or High Water
La La land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century WomenMEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden FiguresMEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Moana
My Life as Zucchini
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red TurtleMEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider
Pearl
PiperMEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
TimecodeMEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White HelmetsMEJOR EDICIÓN
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
MoonlightMEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
SullyConoce la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar
