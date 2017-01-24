Espectáculos
EL UNIVERSAL
mar 24 ene 2017, 9:24am 17 de 21

Lista de nominados al Oscar 2017

La La Land arrasó con las candidaturas. (ARCHIVO)

Compartir
0
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-
ENVIAR
FAVORITO
IMPRIMIR
COMENTAR

Te presentamos los nominados al Oscar 2017, este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció las ternas.

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdman

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MÚSICA

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls

City of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MEJOR GUIÓN

Hell or High Water

La La land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Moana

My Life as Zucchini

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider

Pearl

Piper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Compartir
0
RELACIONADAS
Ver más
→ oscares Oscar 2017
publicidad

publicidad
﻿

DESDE LA WEB

LO MÁS LEÍDO

1Se desata persecución por robo

2EU frena globalización

02468

ADEMÁS LEE:

Motociclista se salva de una muerte casi segura

A 10 años del video que perturbó internet; 'Obedece a la morsa'

Deseos del alma

Agresores transmiten violación en vivo
Alexa Certified Site Stats for elsiglo.mx Instalar extensión alexa
  1. PAN hace operación cicatriz, pero PRD abandona coalición
  2. Autos, los que más contaminan en La Laguna
  3. Miguel Riquelme justifica campaña
  4. EU frena globalización
  5. Cabildo de Torreón está completo
  6. Se desata persecución por robo
  7. PAN en Coahuila salvó la división
  8. Prioriza Peña Nieto migración y comercio
  9. Comida chatarra se arraiga en escuelas
  10. Bosque Urbano 'se ve seco y olvidado'
  11. Aclaran segundo feminicidio en GP
  12. Gobiernos desaprovechan dinero
MÁS LEÍDO
1

Claudia Alende 'enciende' Instagram

2

Moreno y el Espanyol derrotan al Córdoba

Temas más relevantes

DESTACAMOS

Cargar comentarios

Foros Torreón / Blogs de El Siglo / Más comentarios

Desplegados

Ver desplegados
desplegados el siglo

CONDOLENCIA: LIC. TOMAS MATÍAS ROMÁN MIER


Ver más aquí 		desplegados el siglo

ASISTENTE DE DIRECCIÓN


Ver más aquí
Ordenar en línea Edición impresa + Internet
ADEMÁS LEE
Mapa de contenidos | RSS
Cia. Editora de la Laguna. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col. Centro, Torreón Coah. México, C.P. 27000
Historia | Directivos | Contáctenos | Bolsa de trabajo | Aviso legal
Conmutador: 871.759.1200 | Publicidad 759.1200 ext 1310 | Suscripciones 716.4514 | Telemarketing 759.1259 | Google | Facebook | Twitter
Para mayor información sobre el tratamiento de sus datos personales ingrese a : Privacidad
Síguenos en:


Hay usuarios en línea y registrados. »IR AL CHAT 1